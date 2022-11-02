A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Oct. 26 and threatening to kill her, court records obtained Wednesday said.
According to the arrest affidavit of Dequinton Turner, the 25-year-old’s ex-girlfriend was in an apartment that he had been forced to vacate a week prior. The woman’s friend was staying with her for safety, the affidavit said.
Turner is accused by the Killeen Police Department of forcing his way in through the front door with a butcher knife in hand, and then threatening to kill the woman before the end of the week. The affidavit claims that Turner can be seen on a Ring doorbell struggling with the woman at the door and then forcing his way inside.
The affidavit also claims that Turner can be heard smashing objects on the video recording and can be seen walking out of the apartment with several items. According to the affidavit, the woman was injured when Turner twisted her arm, but it does not say whether he attacked her further.
The affidavit notes that Turner has assaulted the woman previously, and was convicted of assault of a family member on June 26, 2022. As of Wednesday, Turner is also on deferred probation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle — for which the woman is named the complainant.
As of Wednesday evening, Turner was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail bond.
