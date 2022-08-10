A Killeen man suspected by local law enforcement of holding up the 7-Eleven at 1814 N. W.S. Young Drive on Monday was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
According to court records obtained Wednesday, 26-year-old Marcus Rowe walked into the north Killeen convenience store at approximately 2:30 a.m., grabbed several food items and refused to pay for them. The affidavit claims that when Rowe was told he would need to pay for the items, he responded by pulling “a large knife from his waistband” and stating “something to the effect of ‘what are you going to do now?’” He left shortly after, the affidavit said.
KPD officers were dispatched to the store at 2:39 a.m., where they reviewed camera footage and internally distributed a photo of Rowe taken from the surveillance feed.
Rowe was arrested around 7 a.m., after another officer was dispatched to the walking trail at 28th Avenue and Avenue G in reference to a man “who was carrying a backpack and acting strangely,” the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, the officer recognized Rowe from the surveillance feed; Rowe allegedly admitted to robbing the 7-Eleven earlier that morning, and a knife was found in his backpack.
As of Wednesday, Rowe was in the Bell County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery in lieu of $150,000 in bail bonds.
Other arraignments
Christine Candelaria, 45, was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine. According to court records, Candelaria was driving a U-haul box truck “very slowly” in an alley at 10:24 p.m. When an officer attempted to position his patrol vehicle behind the truck, Candelaria made a “sudden” U-turn and tried to drive away. Candelaria claimed to be in the area dumpster diving, but a vehicle search turned up a backpack that held a gram of presumptive methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Candelaria allegedly claimed that she shared the bag with another person and denied knowledge of the methamphetamine.
As of Wednesday, Candelaria was in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $20,000 in bail bonds on suspicion of controlling a class one controlled substance. She was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
