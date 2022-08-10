A Killeen man suspected by local law enforcement of holding up the 7-Eleven at 1814 N. W.S. Young Drive on Monday was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

According to court records obtained Wednesday, 26-year-old Marcus Rowe walked into the north Killeen convenience store at approximately 2:30 a.m., grabbed several food items and refused to pay for them. The affidavit claims that when Rowe was told he would need to pay for the items, he responded by pulling “a large knife from his waistband” and stating “something to the effect of ‘what are you going to do now?’” He left shortly after, the affidavit said.

