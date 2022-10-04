A man was arrested in Killeen on Monday after allegedly shooting into his parent’s house with a rifle while they were away, court records received Tuesday said.

According to his arrest affidavit, Stephen Tate, 30, is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm after firing into his parents’ house in the 200 block of Currie Avenue. The affidavit said that a neighbor reported hearing shots being fired and stepped outside to see Tate holding a rifle and standing outside a house on Currie Avenue. The neighbor reported going back into his house and “immediately” calling 911.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

