A man was arrested in Killeen on Monday after allegedly shooting into his parent’s house with a rifle while they were away, court records received Tuesday said.
According to his arrest affidavit, Stephen Tate, 30, is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm after firing into his parents’ house in the 200 block of Currie Avenue. The affidavit said that a neighbor reported hearing shots being fired and stepped outside to see Tate holding a rifle and standing outside a house on Currie Avenue. The neighbor reported going back into his house and “immediately” calling 911.
Tate’s mother and her children were not present at the time of the shooting, which led to clear damage to the house, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, a subsequent search of the home revealed a rifle without a shoulder stock on a small table on the front porch, as well as a handgun. Rounds reportedly struck the front door, a window next to the front door, the SUV in the driveway and in the house’s siding.
Damage was also reported to the hallway, living room, back door, back window, washroom, bathroom and shower. Shell casings were allegedly located in the driveway, grass and residence washroom.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Tate was being held at the Bell County Jail under a $100,000 bail bond. Tate was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Conditions of Tate’s bail, if he makes it, include a 1,000-foot, no-contact order in favor of Tate’s mother as well as a restriction to stay 1,000 feet away from any “education or school facility of the victim.”
