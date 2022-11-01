A 25-year-old man is accused of smashing a woman’s car with a baseball bat before dragging her 12-year-old son and assaulting him.

Court records obtained Tuesday claim that Shondarius Mincey, for an unexplained reason, approached a woman at her home as she was about to leave with her children and began destroying her car with a baseball bat. At some point, Mincey pulled the 12-year-old from the car and hit him with his hands and stomped him with his foot before continuing his assault on the vehicle, an affidavit obtained Tuesday said.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

