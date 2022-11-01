A 25-year-old man is accused of smashing a woman’s car with a baseball bat before dragging her 12-year-old son and assaulting him.
Court records obtained Tuesday claim that Shondarius Mincey, for an unexplained reason, approached a woman at her home as she was about to leave with her children and began destroying her car with a baseball bat. At some point, Mincey pulled the 12-year-old from the car and hit him with his hands and stomped him with his foot before continuing his assault on the vehicle, an affidavit obtained Tuesday said.
The affidavit does not provide a reason for Mincey’s alleged assault, or explain the circumstances of his arrest. Mincey was arrested on Sunday, and was booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
Mincey is officially charged with injury of a child and criminal mischief for a total bail bond of $125,000.
Da’Shun Arnez Cline, 22, and 25-year-old Richard Dontrell Rivers were arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing marijuana in the amount of 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
According to the pair’s arrest affidavit, Killeen police were patrolling around the Scottish Inn in Killeen when they noticed Rivers and Cline leave their vehicle after they drove by.
The affidavit states that the patrolling officer approached the vehicle after the pair left and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle; on closer inspection, the officer saw a firearm, a digital scale and a bag of “green leafy substance,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit continues on to say that officers set up a perimeter, and arrested the pair when they walked back toward the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle and the hotel room under Rivers’ name, police claim to have found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, a loaded handgun, several cellphones and “large amounts of U.S. currency in denominations consistent with the sale of narcotics.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Rivers was listed in the Bell County Jail; Cline was not. The pair are officially charged with possession of marijuana in the amount of 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Shawnice Coles, 34, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stealing a car.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday, a man had sent his son out to start his vehicle; when he looked outside, he saw the vehicle missing.
As the man called the Killeen Police Department, he saw Coles park down the street. The affidavit claims that he ran to his car, pushed Coles away from his vehicle and drove back to his house.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Coles was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $20,000 in bail bonds.
