Woold Lubin

A Killeen man was arrested Friday by Killeen Police Department officers after threatening to stab another man over providing a false personal identification number for stolen food stamps, court records obtained Tuesday said.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man had been robbed by 27-year-old Woold Lubin, who had taken the man’s food stamp card and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card. Lubin was allegedly provided with a false PIN number for the food stamps card, which is why he tracked the man into Killeen Auto Sales and threatened him with a knife, the affidavit said.

