A Killeen man was arrested Friday by Killeen Police Department officers after threatening to stab another man over providing a false personal identification number for stolen food stamps, court records obtained Tuesday said.
According to the arrest affidavit, a man had been robbed by 27-year-old Woold Lubin, who had taken the man’s food stamp card and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card. Lubin was allegedly provided with a false PIN number for the food stamps card, which is why he tracked the man into Killeen Auto Sales and threatened him with a knife, the affidavit said.
Witnesses to the event said that Lubin was “holding a knife in his hand” and “behaving aggressively” towards the man. Witnesses also told KPD that the man was still on scene but Lubin had left to walk to a nearby gas station.
KPD officers found Lubin at a nearby gas station, and the man “immediately volunteered” that he had tracked down the alleged victim due to being provided a fake PIN number. Lubin alleged that the man had given him the food stamps card in exchange for alcohol and marijuana. However, the affidavit claims that a black folding knife, which was accurately described by the man, was found in Lubin’s back pocket.
Lubin was placed under arrest and the affidavit claims that both the man’s food stamps card and VA ID card were found in Lubin’s wallet.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Lubin was in the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bail bond. He is officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
