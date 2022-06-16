A man was arraigned Thursday with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
On Wednesday, A jailer with the Killeen City Jail was moving 21-year-old Emy Kamil Rivera Taijeron to a cell when Taijeron allegedly bit the jailer on the hand causing pain, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit reports that photos were taken of the jailer’s hand and there was a visible bite mark.
Taijeron was arraigned Thursday with assault of a public servant. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.