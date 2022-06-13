A Killeen woman found dead on Friday at an area hotel died by strangulation, court records show.
Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, was found alone in a bolted, darkened room at America’s Best Value Inn, 2709 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, with deceased Helena Holmes, 51, on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Monday.
Hotel staff called the Killeen Police Department for a welfare check, according to the affidavit, after a resident in room 127 complained he had heard a scuffle in the room above his and that water was leaking from the above room into his.
When KPD officers entered the hotel room, they found an “unresponsive woman,” identified later as Holmes, lying on the floor and Pliego standing at the other end of the room. The affidavit claims that the lights were turned off.
According to the affidavit, Pliego told KPD officers that both he and Holmes had been ingesting narcotics when Holmes became paranoid. The affidavit does not specify the type of narcotics Pliego and Holmes allegedly ingested, or if a substance was found in either individual’s system.
Pliego claimed that Holmes became paranoid at some point, and bit his finger when he attempted to calm her down. After Holmes allegedly bit his finger, Pliego told police he placed his right hand on the front of her neck and “choked her until she stopped breathing,” — a process he said took at least three minutes.
According to the affidavit, an autopsy of Holmes showed hemorrhaging on the left and right sides of her neck consistent with having been strangled.
Holmes’ death marks the 10th homicide this year for Killeen, according to a KPD news release Monday morning.
Pliego was taken into custody at the scene.
According to jail records, Pliego was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday evening where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond for the first-degree felony murder charge. Records also show Pliego was cited for an immigration violation.
