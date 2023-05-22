More than 20 bullet casings were found at the entrance of a Killeen convenience store, and the shooter was captured on video firing at a nearby car in a fatal shooting case earlier this month, according to a court document released Monday.
The arrest affidavit details what happened around 10 a.m. May 8, when gunfire erupted at the Star Mart the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in Killeen. Sonny Brownlow, 16, was killed in the shooting, and Donovan Mann, 19, was arrested a week later and charged with murder. Both Brownlow and Mann are from Killeen, and Brownlow’s mother has said her son was not the intended target of the shooting, however, he was in the car with someone else who was.
According to the affidavit, Mann was seen on surveillance video firing multiple times at a white Nissan carrying Brownlow, who was shot in the torso, and at least two others. The affidavit also confirms earlier reports that the car drove to a home on Becker Street where three of the occupants, including Brownlow, appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.
“He appeared deceased on scene but life saving measures were attempted and he was transported to the hospital,” the affidavit said. “Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Brownlow succumbed to the injury.”
The Herald requested the affidavit and other information in the days after the shooting, however, the Bell County court, Killeen Police Department and the justice of the peace who arraigned Mann, Larry Wilkey, did not immediately release the public document. The affidavit was released Monday by the Bell County District Clerk’s office.
Details in the affidavit describe the circumstances surrounding the incident, including evidence from the video police would not confirm existed when the Herald asked KPD about it in the days after the shooting.
“Officers reviewed surveillance video from the convenience store that showed Brownlow” and two others arrive in the white Nissan, enter the store and approach the counter, according to the affidavit. While at the counter, one of the people in the group “notices another individual that was already in the store and his demeanor visibly changes.”
The other “individual” was Mann, police later determined.
Mann was seen “on camera making a phone call and watching the vehicle from inside the store,” according to the court document. “As the vehicle begins to leave, the other individual (Mann) goes to the door of the store, produces a firearm and fires multiple times at the vehicle.”
Police said they found twenty .40 caliber shells near the store’s entrance, according the affidavit.
Police said Mann arrived at the store earlier with a woman.
“Officers were able to determine from the surveillance footage that the shooter arrived at the store on foot with a female. This led officers to believe that one or both of them reside within walking distance of the store in a southwestern direction. The surveillance video has audio and the female is heard referring to the shooter as ‘Donovan’,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said that a witness was interviewed and was able to identify Mann with “100% certainty as the person that committed the shooting.”
Brownlow’s mother, Rachel Dees, has been very outspoken about her son’s death and the lack of communication from investigators with KPD.
“They have the video, they have his (Mann) name, they know where he stays,” Dees said three days after the shooting, when police had still not made an arrest in the case.
Dees said she was contacted by an officer with the U.S. Marshal’s office on May 15.
“The investigator told me he had just received the case that day,” Dees said Monday. “And, he called me about eight hours later to tell me they had arrested Donovan.”
Dees said her very vocal comments and posts on social media are key factors in Mann’s arrest.
“The reason I put my comments out there is because kids talk. And, kids share,” Dees said. “There were so many teenagers sharing and commenting on my posts, they knew where Donovan was.”
According to Dees, Mann was arrested at his girlfriend’s parent’s home in Kempner.
“The investigator with the U.S. Marshal’s office was very professional,” Dees said. “He talked with me, asked questions, offered his card and made it clear he would follow up with me, out of respect.”
Dees said KPD showed her no respect and she felt they were not doing enough to secure an arrest in her son’s case.
Dees and her family held a “Celebration of Life” for Sonny on Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help with expenses at bit.ly/44VDnCH. As of Monday morning, $1,571 had been donated.
