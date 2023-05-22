Store shooting-store.jpg

Police work the scene of a fatal shooting May 8 at the Star Mart convenience store in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in Killeen.

 File photo

More than 20 bullet casings were found at the entrance of a Killeen convenience store, and the shooter was captured on video firing at a nearby car in a fatal shooting case earlier this month, according to a court document released Monday.

The arrest affidavit details what happened around 10 a.m. May 8, when gunfire erupted at the Star Mart the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in Killeen. Sonny Brownlow, 16, was killed in the shooting, and Donovan Mann, 19, was arrested a week later and charged with murder. Both Brownlow and Mann are from Killeen, and Brownlow’s mother has said her son was not the intended target of the shooting, however, he was in the car with someone else who was.

Store shooting-mug.jpg

Donovan Mann

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.