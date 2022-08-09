CRIME graphic

A Killeen man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting his elderly neighbor, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.

Tae Hollenbeck, 52, allegedly approached a 78-year-old neighbor and his son to “complain about” the neighbor’s vehicle being parked in the street, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Hollenbeck struck the neighbor in the face after being told to leave the neighbor’s property, splitting his lip.

