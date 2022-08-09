A Killeen man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting his elderly neighbor, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.
Tae Hollenbeck, 52, allegedly approached a 78-year-old neighbor and his son to “complain about” the neighbor’s vehicle being parked in the street, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Hollenbeck struck the neighbor in the face after being told to leave the neighbor’s property, splitting his lip.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in reference to “a fight with weapons,” including a gun. However, the affidavit does not state whether Hollenbeck displayed a weapon during the incident, though it does claim that video was taken of the incident by another witness.
Because the neighbor is 78 years of age, Hollenbeck is charged injury to an elderly individual. Hollenbeck was arraigned Monday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. As of Tuesday, he is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $50,000 in bail bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.