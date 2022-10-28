A police chase that led Killeen officers through the city’s neighborhoods on Tuesday was the result of an invalid license, court records obtained Friday said.
An affidavit obtained Friday names 18-year-old Navi Gregory as the primary suspect of a long-distance chase during rush hour that occurred principally because Gregory had an invalid drivers license.
The chase began at approximately 5 p.m. when Killeen Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that is “a suspect vehicle in numerous shootings and violent offences in Killeen.”
Gregory instead accelerated, leading officers through residential areas at around 60 to 70 miles per hour the affidavit said. At one point, the affidavit claims Gregory made a “hard turn” and ran onto the lawn of a residence where children were playing in the driveway. Gregory allegedly struck a car parked in the street, sending it into the roadway, narrowly missing the children.
Gregory eventually came to a dead end, and fled on foot along with a juvenile passenger; the passenger was apprehended and Gregory “eventually stopped running” and gave himself up, the affidavit said.
Gregory allegedly told officers that he did not stop after striking the vehicle because “he believed he was in too much trouble to stop.”
As of Friday afternoon, Gregory was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $200,000 in bail bonds. He is officially charged with child endangerment and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Seventeen-year-old Dashon Conley was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting a public servant as his father was being arrested.
According to an affidavit obtained Friday, Conley and his family were traveling in a vehicle with a malfunctioning headlamp when Killeen police officers pulled them over. Conley’s father, who is not named in the affidavit, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. As the family waited for Conley’s mother to arrive to take custody of the vehicle, the 17-year-old and the arresting officer began arguing, culminating in Conley spitting in the officer’s face, the affidavit said. Spitting on a public servant can constitute assault, under Texas law.
As of Friday, Conley was being held at the Bell County Jail. He is officially charged with criminal mischief and harassment of a public servant.
