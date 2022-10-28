A police chase that led Killeen officers through the city’s neighborhoods on Tuesday was the result of an invalid license, court records obtained Friday said.

An affidavit obtained Friday names 18-year-old Navi Gregory as the primary suspect of a long-distance chase during rush hour that occurred principally because Gregory had an invalid drivers license.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.