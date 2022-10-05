Orlando Thomas

A Killeen woman was arrested Wednesday by the Killeen Police Department on suspicion of threatening to shoot a man for allegedly stealing items from her home, court records obtained Wednesday said.

According to court records, 55-year-old Tawanda Walker approached a man outside of his apartment complex in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday and accused him of stealing items from her house.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.