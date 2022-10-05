A Killeen woman was arrested Wednesday by the Killeen Police Department on suspicion of threatening to shoot a man for allegedly stealing items from her home, court records obtained Wednesday said.
According to court records, 55-year-old Tawanda Walker approached a man outside of his apartment complex in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday and accused him of stealing items from her house.
The man allegedly told police that he had “done some work” for the woman on Friday and that she had invited him to a party that same night.
However, Walker allegedly pointed a silver and black handgun at the man when she arrived at his complex on Monday, threatening to shoot him.
The man eventually “turned and walked back into his apartment,” at which point Walker is accused of striking the man’s rear window on his car, shattering a hole in the glass.
The affidavit alleges that a woman observed the altercation between Walker and the man.
Walker was pulled over approximately 20 minutes later by KPD officers, the affidavit said. While she was stopped, officers found a silver and black handgun in Walker’s “open purse,” the affidavit said. Another officer reportedly drove the man to the scene of the traffic stop to identify Walker.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Walker was being held at the Bell County Jail under a bail bond of $90,000.
She is charged with aggravated assault and threatening bodily violence. If she makes bond, Walker will be placed under a 1,000-foot restraining order in favor of the man.
Orlando Thomas, 53, was arrested Wednesday morning on a slew of charges from the KPD: evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of a class 1 substance, namely cocaine.
According to Thomas’ arrest affidavit, the man attempted unsuccessfully to jump a private wooden fence after he was pulled over.
The affidavit claims that a “baggie containing a white rock like substance” fell from Thomas when he was removed from the squad car. In total, the KPD claim that Thomas was on possession of 1 gram of cocaine.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Thomas was being held at the Bell County Jail with a total bail bond of $28,000.
