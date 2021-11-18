A local man was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Sunday, Killeen police were dispatched to a gas station on West Rancier Avenue in reference to an armed man threatening a woman. Police arrived to find the suspect, 22-year-old D’Andre Williamson, looking into the windows of the gas station, the arrest affidavit said. The officer told Williamson to show the officer his hands when Williamson began to flee on foot. Williamson was later apprehended and taken into custody. He admitted that he “ditched the handgun,” the arrest affidavit said.
A black gun was later found in the front yard of a nearby home.
An officer met the victim and received a statement from the victim and the gas station clerk. The victim’s relationship with Williamson was not stated in the affidavit.
The victim said that when Williamson came home he became agitated and threatened to kill her with a handgun. She stated she only got in the car because he had a gun, the arrest affidavit said. While the victim drove to get them food, Williamson kept pointing the gun at her. She told officers she feared for her life and told Williamson she needed to get gas and pulled into the gas station, the arrest affidavit said.
The victim then went inside and asked the clerk to call the police. She warmed the clerk about Williamson and that he was armed and asked if she could go into the back and hide, the arrest affidavit said. The clerk allowed the victim to hide and called the police before going to hide with the victim, the arrest affidavit said.
Williamson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Gregory Thompson set bail at $100,000. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Williamson was not listed in the Bell County Jail inmate registry.
