A San Antonio woman was charged with assaulting a public servant on Tuesday after being taken to the Killeen Police Department City Jail, court records obtained Tuesday said.
According to the affidavit provided by the office of Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, 41-year-old Dorothy Ross was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of criminal mischief. The affidavit claims that when a jailer came in to bring her food, the woman attempted to leave her cell. The jailer allegedly raised her hands to push Ross back into the cell and Ross is accused of punching the woman in the face, knocking her back and spraining her knee, the arrest affidavit said.
