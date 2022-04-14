After a two-day trial this week in a Belton courtroom, a jury returned a not-guilty verdict for a Harker Heights man who remains in jail on seven unresolved charges.
Alladin Scully, 32, was booked into the Bell County Jail nearly 2½ years ago, on Nov. 13, 2019, jail records show. He remained in jail on Wednesday.
Scully was indicted on Dec. 11, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of attempt to take an officer’s weapon after Killeen police said he tried to take an officer’s sidearm during a struggle on Nov. 12, 2019.
A jury was seated on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court and testimony in the case began on Tuesday. Two district attorneys and one defense attorney made their arguments one last time before the jury retired for deliberations.
Members of the jury returned a not-guilty verdict by day’s end on Tuesday.
“They paid great attention to both the direct examination by the state and to the questions asked by the defense,” said Zachary Boyd, who is one of Scully’s defense attorneys. “I expected them to follow the law and render a not-guilty verdict, in the absence of evidence.”
Boyd said that the jury considered the officer’s admission that he punched Scully four to five times during the 2019 incident.
“That came out during testimony, and it also came out during testimony that Alladin did not assault the officer but from our perspective was just trying to get away,” he said. “I don’t think the jury could rule out other reasonable explanations that should have been investigated more fully.”
Scully remains in jail pending the resolution of an unrelated third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking after a prior alleged incident in Heights on Nov. 11, 2018, according to court records. Six of the charges are misdemeanors that will be decided in county court.
“Next there could be another jury trial on the other felony charge; but at this point, it’s too early to say,” Boyd said.
On Nov. 12, 2019, Killeen police went to a residence in response to a call about a domestic disturbance. At the door, a man — who later was identified as Scully — allowed the officer to enter, according to an arrest affidavit.
When inside, the officer told Scully he would detain him while he investigated the disturbance, police said.
Scully allegedly did not comply and physically struggled with the officer, who said that he grabbed the officer’s firearm and tried to pull it from its holster.
