Amaun Brandell Gilbert

One man has died after a fatal shooting in north Killeen, and police are looking for a “person of interest” in the case.

According to a news release Monday morning, officers were called out to the 3300 block of E. Rancier Ave. about 9 p.m. Sunday for a shots-fired report. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

