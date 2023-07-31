One man has died after a fatal shooting in north Killeen, and police are looking for a “person of interest” in the case.
According to a news release Monday morning, officers were called out to the 3300 block of E. Rancier Ave. about 9 p.m. Sunday for a shots-fired report. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Killeen emergency management personnel arrived at the scene and transported the man to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. According to the release, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.
No arrests have been made, and the man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the release said.
Killeen police called the death a “murder,” and said it is the city’s eighth criminal homicide in 2023.
In an update Monday afternoon, Killeen police said “detectives are asking the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest, Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting that occurred last night in the 3300 block of E. Rancier.”
Anyone with information on Gilbert, is urged to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Detectives with KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may be submitted with P3Tips App for IOS or Android, All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, there could be a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(1) comment
KILLeen's murderous THUGS are rising up, committing more Murders.
....
Don't expect the violence to dwindle, it'll only explode, as in substantially increase.
...
Once the THUGS received "a call to action", their instinct to kill, maim, loot, and destroy was only increased, not quelled.
...
Peaceful people TRAPPED deep inside the killing zone AKA Killeen, take action now.
...
Prepare your secret hideyholes, reinforce areas of protection, and stay alert.
...
The THUGS are awakening with an insatiable thirst for human blood.
...
[ohmy][crying][unsure][huh][ohmy][crying][blink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.