car-jacking crash

This image shows the stolen Killeen Police Department vehicle after it crashed following a police involved shooting on Sunday afternoon. Photos and video of the shooting have been posted online by multiple bystanders.

 Courtesy of Soto Vero

Police responded to a call about a carjacking in the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and what happened over the next 40 minutes could have been a scene from the newest Hollywood police drama.

“This situation is very fluid, there are still facts and information coming in,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said. “The case is in the hands of the Texas Rangers because what we have here is an officer involved shooting.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.