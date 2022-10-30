Police responded to a call about a carjacking in the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and what happened over the next 40 minutes could have been a scene from the newest Hollywood police drama.
“This situation is very fluid, there are still facts and information coming in,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said. “The case is in the hands of the Texas Rangers because what we have here is an officer involved shooting.”
The actual officer involved shooting occurred near 10th Street and Santa Fe Avenue in Downtown Killeen.
On social media, multiple witnesses have posted photos and videos of the actual shooting as it played out.
According to Kimble, KPD received a call from an AutoZone on Veterans Memorial Boulevard about 2:45 p.m. saying a man with a gun had come to the store and was acting erratic. The suspect arrived in a vehicle which matched the description of the vehicle in the car-jacking just minutes before.
When police arrived at the auto parts store, the suspect could be seen acting erratically and waiving his weapon around. At that time, Kimble said, the suspect took off on foot with police in pursuit and tried to jump into another vehicle.
“The occupants of that vehicle got down refused to get out and the suspect jumped out of that vehicle and took off on foot again,” Kimble said. “My officers were all over downtown trying to locate the suspect and keep the situation from becoming violent.”
A few minutes later, after officers arrived near the intersection of Santa Fe and 10th Street, the suspect ran toward an unoccupied police vehicle and jumped inside. According to Kimble, the vehicle was unlocked and still on, which was how the suspect was able to steal the car.
Kimble stated that was when officers warned the suspect and shouted at him to surrender.
According to the video posted online, police shouted several times at the suspect not to drive off or he would be shot. Several seconds after that warning, police could be seen firing at the car and glass shattered.
The car could be seen leaving the scene, traveling some 100 feet along the railroad tracks to where it came to rest in the brush.
The chase ended with the suspect in custody and being airlifted to a nearby hospital — the last reports of his condition said he was stable.
During a press conference called by KPD about 5:30 p.m., Chief Charles Kimble gave the media his report, based on information gathered at various crime scenes.
“We will continue to keep you updated as more information presents itself,” Kimble said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.