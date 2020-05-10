The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a local restaurant Sunday afternoon, leading to multiple injuries.
According to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, a man and woman were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the McDonald's located at 1105 S. Fort Hood St. around 4:18 p.m. Sunday afternoon. At one point during the argument, the man allegedly fired a weapon towards the woman's vehicle, which contained the woman and four children. According to the police, no injuries were reported from the gunshots, but minor injuries were reported as a result of the broken glass from the car's windows.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
