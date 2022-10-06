Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Tanner Circle.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Morning Star Lane.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit other felony at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Conder Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Windward Dr.
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Greenlee Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Stardust Street and Westcliff Road.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for municipal warrants was reported at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Summers Road.
An accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Summers Road.
Theft was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for warrants for public intoxication and no drivers license was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
An agency assist was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Welfare check was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Forgery of a government document was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Endangerment to a child was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest for violation of motor vehicle fuel tax requirements was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South First Street.
An arrest for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon, resisting arrest was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An emergency order of detention was reported at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, speeding, no drivers license, running stop sigh, unregistered motor vehicle was reported at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Fraud was reported at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Shots fired report at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
An assault was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
