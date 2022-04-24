Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a motor vehicle reported at midnight Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Failure to signal turn reported at 2:13 a.m. Saturday in the area of Botanical Drive and Lilac Court.
Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon reported at 3:56 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
City warrant served at 6:25 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hold Street and South Gray Street.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided reported at 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hold Street and South Gray Street.
Possession of Marijuana reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Mulford Avenue.
Failure to identify as a fugitive reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of Eighth Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of Eighth Street.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Charolais Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest of other agency reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Theft reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated robbery with firearm reported at 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 7:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Stephen Street.
COPPERAS COVE
No weekend report available.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No weekend report available.
LAMPASAS
Theft reported at 3:24 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Naruna Road.
Suspicious activity reported at 5:14 p.m. in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
Reckless driver reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief reported at 7 p.m. Saturday on Castleberry Street.
Disturbance reported at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Reckless driver reported at 9:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Key Avenue.
Open container reported at 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.