Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Cactus Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of York Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Littleleaf Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive.
An assault was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bundrant Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hillcrest Drive and West Dean Avenue.
An assault was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Elm Drive and West Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:02 p.m. in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lisa Lane and Atkinson Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
Failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Found property was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Amithor Avenue.
Manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South main Street and Robertson Avenue.
A theft was reported at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Stewart Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No incidents to report.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
An accident was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
A theft was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious act was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
