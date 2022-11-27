Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated assault on a family member was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Zephyr Road.
Failure to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 1:53 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons where prohibited was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft was reported at noon Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday in the area of Florence Road and Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:02 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North W.S. Young.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Goode Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Boots Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of John Haedge Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not post crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not post crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for traffic infraction was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
