Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Stallion Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Wolf Street.
Criminal non-support was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benttree Drive.
Harassment was reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault of a public servant was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Raymond Street.
Driver making wide right turn was reported at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Thayer Drive.
An aggravated kidnapping was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Willow Springs Road.
COPPERAS cove
Minor in possession of marijuana was reported at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Graffiti with pecuniary loss was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Amthor Avenue.
Agency assist for U.S. Marshals was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Preakness Circle.
An assault with bodily injury to a family member was reported at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation of bond/protective order was reported at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
Burglary of building was reported at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, agency assist to Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, agency assist for Bell County Sheriff’s Office, nisi evading arrest/detention with vehicle, agency assist for Austin Pardon and Parole Board, parole violation was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North First Street.
An assault was reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for warrants for arson, cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue.
HARKER heights
Theft of property was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trails Drive.
Indecency with a child, indecent exposure was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
A runaway was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Jorgette Drive.
Forgery of a government document was reported at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for theft, with prior convictions, criminal trespassing was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
In the 1300 block of S. Key Ave. at 3:52 PM, no injuries
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
