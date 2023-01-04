Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Bridle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of Trimmier Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
An aggravated robbery with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
A theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Coal Oil Drive.
A city warrant for the police department was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Jasper Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant for the police department was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Hunt Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Bunny Trail.
An assault was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Seabiscuit Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Goodnight Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearms was reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sladecek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Wesley Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Continuous violence against family member was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Wanda Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Illegal discharge of firearms was reported at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
An accident was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An arrest for trespassing, theft, agency assist for bond forfeiture, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Trail Crest Drive.
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operators license, failure to appear was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
