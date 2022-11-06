Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:54 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Crockett Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10:41 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated kidnapping was reported at noon Saturday in the 1000 block of West College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Daybreak Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Koala Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Second Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:34 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A curfew violation was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A theft was reported at 11:11 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
A theft was reported at 1:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Barnes Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.