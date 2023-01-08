Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Saturday in the area of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Colby Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of South 42nd Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of building by forced entry was reported at 2:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Valley Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:32 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North 26th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:24 p.m. Saturday in the area of Brewster Avenue and North 12th Street.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:22 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 3:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane.
A city warrant for other agency was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schleuter Loop.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 3:21 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Shots fired was reported at 8:27 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A missing person was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 1:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
