Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at midnight Sunday in the 300 block of South 48th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Elkins Avenue.
A false report to a peace officer was reported at 7:27 a.m. in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Theft was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Utah Street.
An arrest on criminal warrants from another agency was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of East jasper Drive and South Second Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Avenue B.
Injury to an elderly person, criminal mischief was reported at 6:08 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Continuous violence against a family member, false report to police officer was reported at 9:41 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, warrant for expired registration was reported at 11;31 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Washington Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Agency assist was reported at 1:26 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Shoshoni Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication, resisting arrest/transport was reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4;53 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assist was reported at 6:02 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for injury to an elderly person was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Antelope Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants from another agency was reported at 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants from another agency was reported at 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Central Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
A theft was reported at 1:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Second Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.