A Killeen man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole cash from a residence and assaulted one of the residents inside, according to an arrest affidavit.
Steven Louis Washington, 33, was arraigned Friday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were dispatched Wednesday to a Killeen residence regarding a domestic violence situation with weapons involved.
“Officers met with Washington who advised he had an altercation with (the victim) at her apartment when he and his mother went to confront her about calling Child Protective Services on him,” according to the affidavit.
Washington claimed he was assaulted by the victim but “was otherwise vague with responses,” police said. Washington had visible injuries to his neck area that were “actively bleeding” from the alleged altercation.
The victim told police Washington and his mother were blocking her entry into the apartment when she got home.
“The victim stated Washington punched and kicked her repeatedly and at some point brandished a knife,” according to the affidavit.
The victim was cut on the hand as she attempted to take the knife away from Washington, who then allegedly stole “a large amount of cash” and fled the apartment, the affidavit states.
Washington was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday and his bond was set at $101,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.