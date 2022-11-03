It took Killeen police officers more than two hours to respond to a 911 call for help after a woman was assaulted at her North Gray Street apartment, according to the victim of that assault.
The woman, Killeen resident AnJanette de la Cruz Abad, said she hasn’t received an explanation from city officials.
“I actually called on an individual because she was making a disturbance out here at 6 in the morning,” she said. “The girl doesn’t live here but her mom does. She had already beaten up her mom, and I caught the back end of it when I took my dog out.”
Abad, 52, lives in the 600 block of North Gray Street, where the owner of the property, Lawrence Passariello, has prioritized tenants’ safety — something Killeen police have failed to do, he said.
‘They don’t show up’
“Every time we call the police — whether it’s to criminally trespass someone or someone is pointing a gun at one of the tenants — they don’t show up or they take a very, very long time to show up,” Passariello said. “We’re putting a lot of money into the safety of people over there, and it’s Priority No. 1. But having the police on our side is a big thing we need.”
Abad sent photos of injuries she said she sustained during the attack to the Herald — the same ones she sent to Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble and City Manager Kent Cagle.
“She was hitting doors and my thought was, ‘She’s going to start busting out car windows.’ I didn’t want my car window busted out, and that’s why I called. I never thought the girl would come after me. I was being beaten and screaming for help.”
According to emails dated Oct. 19 that Abad provided to the newspaper, she asked for copies of her 911 calls from Aubrey Huckaby, director of operations for Bell County Communications Center. Huckaby then sent the request to Amy Retz, a records custodian for the county.
“Chief Kimble requested that I review incident and I have attached a copy of the calls to this email,” Huckaby wrote. “As this is now an open records request, I am forwarding that request to you for processing. Once cleared for release, please send the fulfilled request directly to Ms. Abad.”
‘Withheld at this time’
On the same day, Retz responded to Abad.
“The city of Killeen has requested that the information you requested be withheld at this time,” according to an email. “There are two options I can offer at this time.”
Those options are the county requesting an attorney general’s opinion on whether the 911 calls can be released or “you can attempt to request the information again at a later date through our office or through the City of Killeen directly.”
According to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the Texas Public Information Act does not prohibit the release of taped 911 calls.
“Such records are subject to public disclosure even if they are held by a ‘911 network district’ established under the Emergency Communication District Act. A police department’s ‘radio logs’ or ‘radio cards’ that describe the police department’s records of all calls answered by the police, including a brief description of the nature or reason for the call and its location, generally are public, although exceptions might arise exempting the names of complainants.”
‘I was on the ground’
On Thursday, under a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald sought the same 911 calls as Abad.
“I was on the ground, and she was still beating and stomping me,” Abad said.
Her first call to 911 was dropped, she said. But she managed to make two others.
“This area doesn’t have the best reputation,” Abad said of her apartment in north Killeen. “They just let it go. That’s how I feel. Several residents have called on different things and no one has shown up. They don’t care.”
Passariello didn’t go so far as to say that police here don’t care. Instead, he said, they may be overwhelmed.
“It’s frankly scary. Ms. AnJanette, for example, calls police while being beat up with a golf club and nobody comes. They need more funding. They need more officers. Killeen is a very big city. No way I’m trying to make it sound like the police are doing a bad job and they’re bad officers. They just need more officers to cover the large call volume.”
The Killeen Police Department employs about 129 uniformed patrol officers.
“We put up these gates and, of course, the codes are just meant for residents,” Passariello said. “You’ve got a few bad apples in the building who give it out to homeless in the city.”
‘We need the police’
To further help protect residents, Passariello hired a security guard.
“But he’s not doing a good job,” he said. “We need the police to come within five, 10 or 15 minutes rather than 45 minutes or an hour. Every little thing we call the police about, they have a really tough time being able to respond to calls in Killeen.”
Passariello said he owns several properties in the downtown area.
“I own many, many different hotels and apartment buildings around the Killeen-Temple area. At one of my larger apartment buildings on Gray Street, we have to call the police all the time. And this is because we are really pushing back and trying to clean the place up. Selling drugs and committing crime is not tolerable.”
During a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday, responding to a complaint by Jack Ralston during the public-comment period, Cagle said that KPD has hired five officers to patrol the downtown area.
“I moved in on June 1, and the first night was a little wild,” Abad said. “(Passariello) has put gates all around the entrances and they work. But residents started giving out the codes and as time went on, I started not going outside as much. A lot of mental-health patients are down here. They were taking their clothes off in the middle of the street, and two people were in the courtyard having sex and police never came.”
On Thursday afternoon, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez responded to the Herald's request for comment.
"As you should know, since 1999, all 911 calls go through the Bell County Communications Center," she said. "Officers did show up as stated by the victim in her email. This case is an active investigation."
