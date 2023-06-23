Three Bell County residents were indicted by a grand jury this week after police said they assaulted people during unrelated alleged incidents earlier this year.
Sheena Lavon Adams, 33, of Killeen; James Ray Cole Jr., 56, of Killeen; and Artorion Marquette Williams, 26, of Belton, each were indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Of the three, Adams and Williams were being held in the Bell County Jail this week while Cole posted bond and was released.
ADAMS
A Killeen police officer who was on patrol on May 21, observed a man speaking with a person inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The officer watched “the vehicle back away from (the man), then pull forward and turn toward the man while accelerating the vehicle,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The man later told the officer that he was returning property to the driver, Adams.
“(The man) advised that after placing the property in the trunk of Adams’s vehicle and while (he) was still at the back of (her) vehicle, Adams began to back up toward (him),” police said.
The man kicked the vehicle, at which time Adams allegedly turned the vehicle toward him and tried to run him over.
The officer’s dash-cam video captured most of the alleged incident, according to the affidavit.
COLE
On the morning of May 31, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Dugger Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance with a possible shot fired by a barefoot man.
When they arrived, officers met with a woman who said that he “was in the back,” according to an arrest affidavit.
An officer went to the back of the residence, where the officer found a black, AR-style rifle with the magazine ejected but with the bolt positioned forward. The officer cleared the rifle, where a live round was located in the chamber.
The alleged victim was a neighbor who reported that he was across the street and he observed (Cole) holding the rifle and arguing with children on Dugger Circle.
“There were no other adults around and no other people with visible firearms, according to the victim,” police said. “The victim stated that he was about to get out of his truck when his driver’s side window suddenly shattered. As the victim got out of the truck, he saw the suspect running away.”
The victim was injured by the shards of glass. Police located another bullet hole in the tailgate of the man’s truck.
Police found Cole nearby lying in the bushes near Dugger Circle.
“(He) was barefoot and wearing the clothes described by witnesses,” according to the affidavit.
WILLIAMS
A woman reported to Killeen police on Feb. 23, that she had been assaulted earlier that day at her residence in the 1600 block of White Avenue.
She told police that Williams “assaulted her by grabbing her leg and by punching her in the left forearm, and then pointed a pistol at her while she was holding her one-year-old daughter,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer who took her report said that he could see redness on her forearm where she said she had been struck by Williams.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Nicholas A. Jurnak, 41, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Jamal T. Davis, 23, of Nolanville, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Demeko Bush, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Frank O. Cash, 30, of Cameron, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bill P. Quichocho, 60, of Oakwood, on a charge of invasive visual recording.
Wayneisha S. Smith, 33, of Fort Hood, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Charles E. Williams, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Ashley N. Woolverton, 34, of Gatesville, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
D’Andre T. Williamson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Sheila A. Mendez, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Monty C. Clift, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jasmine K. Martinez, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Stephan Wilson, 22, of Fort Hood, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Jane V. Croson, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Carissa C. Scott, 49, of Lott, on a charge of abandonment of a child with intent to return.
Tyler T. Kemper, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a security officer.
Fythian J. Phillips, 50, of Killeen, on one count of assault of a family or household member by choking with previous convictions and one count of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
