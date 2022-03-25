Police identified an alleged shooter and a second victim in Thursday’s double homicide in north Killeen.
In a news release Friday evening, the Killeen Police Department named Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson, 18, as the second person killed during an early morning shooting in the 600 block of Brook Drive. The first victim was a 15-year-old teenage boy. Police have not released his name.
Friday, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged 17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. with two counts of murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Fuentes and set his bond at $1 million for each murder charge, police said.
KPD said Fuentes is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The two deaths Thursday marked the tenth and eleventh Killeen homicides in 2022.
“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” police said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
Police said the investigation into Thursday’s homicide continues and there would be no further information at this time.
