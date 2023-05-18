Alleged stabbing incidents earlier this year led to two Bell County residents being indicted this week on felony charges.
Nicole Prox, 28, of Harker Heights, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after she allegedly used a knife to attack a man during a dispute over their relationship status.
Prox was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $87,500, including a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and two misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member, according to jail records.
In an unrelated case, Ediomar Rodriguez, 23, of Killeen, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, after he allegedly stabbed a family member.
He was listed in jail with a bond of $30,000.
Heights police were dispatched on March 10 to a residence in the city in reference to a disturbance. There, officers found a man “with a shirt wrapped around his left arm with blood seeping through,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The man) told officers that he and Prox got into an argument and she assaulted him and destroyed his property. (The man) retreated into a bedroom with his other roommates and called the police.”
He told police that Prox “then got a knife, broke into the bedroom, and attacked him,” according to the affidavit. “Officers located (Prox) nearby outside holding a knife to her throat. The knife was taken from her and she was detained.”
Police later learned that the man required stitches in his arm.
Prox told police in an interview “that there had been an argument with (the man) over their relationship status and she had grabbed a knife with the intent to hurt herself, but that she cut (the man) in the course of the struggle.”
On March 22, Killeen police were dispatched to the 200 block of Root Avenue after a report of a stabbing. There, police found a 14-year-old boy with a bleeding forearm, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(The victim) stated that he had been playing on his cell phone when he was suddenly attacked by ... Rodriguez,” police said. “(The victim) stated that Rodriguez hit, punched and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.”
Trevon C. Davis, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Vicente Pereira, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Robert C. Barnhart, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Glorimar Santiago, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Hector J. Vega Jr., 28, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jaylin C. Crawford, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Richard Quinonez Jr., 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Elijah A. Sutton-Bey, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Jae’da J. Johnson, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Joseph F. Doodigian, 47, of Killeen, on three counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Andrew Manuel Soto, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
