A Killeen man was arrested Saturday after police said he threatened another man with bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Julian Feliciano-Soto, 19, was arraigned Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were patrolling in the 900 block of N. 2nd Street when they heard two gunshots very close by.
That’s where officers found the male victim, who told police that Feliciano-Soto shot at him twice while hollering “Get the —— from around here and don’t ever come back,” according to the affidavit.
The victim told officers that he feared for his life.
Officers responding to the area assisted in locating the suspect later identified as Feliciano-Soto in the 100 block of W. Young Avenue, where the suspect was seen running before officers arrived.
Police on the scene recovered two brass casings, two handguns and ammunition outside the residence where the suspect fled, according to the affidavit.
Feliciano-Soto was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday and his bond was set at $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
In unrelated cases:
Mykael Morrissette, 21, was arrested Sunday for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without the consent of the car’s owner. Morrissette was booked in the Bell County Jail on Monday and his bond was set at $20,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
