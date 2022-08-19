A man who was indicted on a murder charge in March was indicted this week on an unrelated felony charge after police said he shot at another vehicle during an alleged incident in Killeen that police said occurred less than two weeks after a fatal shooting in Harker Heights.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Jamon Alexander Terry, 20, of Killeen on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Terry was booked into jail on Feb. 12.
On March 23, Terry was one of two men indicted on a first-degree felony murder charge after Heights police said he shot and killed Ty’Andre Gentle, 19, at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail on Jan. 17.
Both Terry and co-defendant John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, were being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
On Jan. 27 — which was 10 days after the alleged murder and before Terry’s arrest on that charge — Killeen police were dispatched to the area of Florence Road and East Central Texas Expressway in reference to multiple reports of a man shooting from the window of a moving vehicle toward another moving vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers observed surveillance footage from multiple businesses that showed a man hanging out of the window of a white car holding what appeared to be a rifle,” police said.
Police used that footage to determine the license plate number of both vehicles.
The white car was registered to a woman who said that she did not know that her car had been involved in an alleged shooting. She told police that Terry was among the people who were occupying her vehicle at the time of the alleged incident, according to the affidavit.
Police said that bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle that was seen being chased.
The owner of that vehicle told police that “he was traveling in the area when the white car made a U-turn and started following him, then someone in the vehicle began shooting at him,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim) stated that there was no event that instigated the shooting and he did not know the individuals in the white car or why they were shooting at him.”
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
- Jacqueese J. McKinney, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Tyler J. Carbajal, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Heidi M. Cunningham, 46, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Jessica D. Slauson, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Wesley Lewis Jr., 60, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Henry Vasquez Murillo, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Rachel R. White, 46, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Taylor T. Davis, 31, of Temple, on a charge of theft from a person.
- Christopher E. Dibrell, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
- Regina M. Declay, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
- Temmie Lee Hawkins, 59, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Ramon J. Williams, 43, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of continuous violence against the family and one count of assault against a family or household member by choking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.