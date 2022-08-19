Jamon Alexander Terry

Jamon Alexander Terry

A man who was indicted on a murder charge in March was indicted this week on an unrelated felony charge after police said he shot at another vehicle during an alleged incident in Killeen that police said occurred less than two weeks after a fatal shooting in Harker Heights.

On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Jamon Alexander Terry, 20, of Killeen on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.