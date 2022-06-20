Authorities reported a Harker Heights baby was temporarily abducted early Monday morning, and has since been found. However, questions remain about the case and the two women listed as suspects.
The baby, 2-month-old Winter Jones, was the subject of an Amber Alert issued at 1:20 a.m. Monday. The baby was found about two hours later, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS canceled the alert at 3:16 a.m.
On its website, DPS identified Rotoyia Vertison, 33, and Runnesha Vertison, 29, as the suspects in the abduction case, and the suspect vehicle was a silver 2014 Ford Fusion.
Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said late Monday that the baby was found at a house in Irving early Monday morning. Arrest warrants on kidnapping charges have been secured for both women, he said. Heights police were made aware of the case when the father of the baby came in to the Harker Heights police station and reported her missing. HHPD is investigating the reported abduction and requested the statewide Amber Alert.
“Irving Police Officers were able to locate the suspects and the infant at the residence, and the infant was found safe, unharmed, and later reunited with the father,” Heights police said in a news release at 6:14 p.m. Monday.
“Anyone with information of the location of Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison are asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-254-526-8477,” according to the news release, signed by Heights Police Cheif Phillip Gadd. “The incident is an isolated situation and there is no existing threat to the community.”
Harker Heights police were slow to release information earlier Monday.
“I don’t have any information to give you,” HHPD Lt. Benjamin Duiker said by phone Monday morning. The Herald asked Duiker if any suspects had been arrested, and how the baby was recovered. Duiker, the highest ranking HHPD officer on duty Monday morning, said he did not know.
Repeated calls to Stewart on Monday offered only a voice mail for messages. Monday was a state and federal holiday.
Another question raised early Monday: Why didn’t an automated emergency alert go out to area residents’ cellphones due to the Amber Alert?
“I asked the same thing myself — Why my phone didn’t go off,” said Sgt. Byran Washko with the Department of Public Safety.
Washko is the public information officer for DPS in Central Texas, however, he deferred questions about the middle-of-the-night abduction to HHPD. Washko said he checked with officials who told him that if an Amber Alert is issued between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., a public service alarm won’t go out to cellphones until 6 a.m., if the Amber Alert is still in place at that time. Washko said there is a belief that people will turn their alerts off if they are bothered too much with the overnight noisy cellphone alerts. Washko said he wasn’t sure if the two suspects were apprehended.
When the Herald checked the Harker Heights Police Facebook page and website after 8 a.m. Monday, nothing about the abduction case was posted.
In a follow up call to Harker Heights Police Department at 4 p.m. Monday, Duiker said he had no additional information available. About an hour later, Stewart called the newspaper.
