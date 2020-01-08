Jamael Raheem Logan

 Courtesy Photo

A man suspected of shooting another man on Jan. 2 in Harker Heights has been arrested and is in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to a news release Wednesday from the Harker Heights Police Department.

Jamael Raheem Logan, 32, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday during a traffic stop by the Harker Heights Police Department on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant.

