A domestic dispute in Killeen on Wednesday resulted in both gunfire and a criminal charge.
Jimmy Neal Campbell, 24, has been charged with deadly conduct/discharge firearm — habitation, building or vehicle. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence where a woman reported that a man shot out the rear of her vehicle with her inside it, according to an arrest affidavit. Police observed this shattered window.
While officers were interviewing her, another call came out about a domestic disturbance involving weapons. Police determined that Campbell was at that other location, and a relative of Campbell told police Campbell talked about shooting the woman at her house.
Campbell was eventually arrested after a standoff, and after a consent search of the residence, police located a handgun and ammunition.
Campbell’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In another incident, Orlanena Cepeda Gray, 33, has been charged with burglary of building.
Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to an address in reference to a burglary in progress at a mobile home, according to an arrest affidavit. After placing food pouches the suspect was holding on the front steps, she identified herself as Jean Williams but her real name was determined to be Orlanena Cepeda Gray.
An investigation determined she did not have permission to be in the home or remove items from there. Alcohol that had been stored there was determined to have been consumed, and power tools and Patriot Pantry storable food pouches were missing.
Her bond was set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.