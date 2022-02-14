An anonymous source helped bring two men suspected of fatally shooting a Harker Heights teenager to justice, the Harker Heights Police Department said Monday.
On Jan. 17, TyAndre Gentle, 19, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in one of Harker Heights’ busiest intersections — Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail — during broad daylight.
On Sunday, less than a month after his death, the Harker Heights Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects Jamon A. Terry, 19, in Temple and John Scott Jr., 20, in Wharton, which is in South Texas.
“Within twenty-four hours of the initial investigation of this case, Detectives from the Harker Heights Police Department were able to secure arrest warrants issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke for John Ricardo Scott Jr. and Jamon Alexander Terry for the charges of murder,” HHPD Police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a news release Sunday.
HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart confirmed Terry and Scott were the only two suspects wanted in Gentle’s homicide case.
Stewart explained that an anonymous source was what led to Terry and Scott’s capture.
“Information from the public identified the two shooters and the two suspects were apprehended with the assistance of all agencies listed in the press release,” Stewart said Monday.
Stewart said HHPD could not confirm if the two men were affiliated with area gangs.
Gentle’s mother said Monday she had no comment on the arrests.
