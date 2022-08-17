demario jabar moore ii

Another arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Killeen cemetery earlier this year.

Demario Jabar Moore II, 20, has been arraigned on the charge of murder for his involvement in the March 22 shooting at the Garden of Memories Cemetery on State Highway 195. He was arrested Tuesday by Killeen police, according to KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

