Another arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Killeen cemetery earlier this year.
Demario Jabar Moore II, 20, has been arraigned on the charge of murder for his involvement in the March 22 shooting at the Garden of Memories Cemetery on State Highway 195. He was arrested Tuesday by Killeen police, according to KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
The alleged shooter, Christin Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested Saturday and was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in the death of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia.
According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses reported that while they were visiting the cemetery, a vehicle stopped in the road and at least one individual exited and began firing at them. N’Gaojia was one of the visitors at the cemetery and was struck by a bullet and died of the injury, the affidavit said.
Detectives learned that another man was visiting the cemetery with the victim and was potentially the intended target of the shooting, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the “intended target” and Weston are associated with rival street gangs. The names of the gangs were not mentioned in the affidavit.
A day after the shooting, officers located a silver Mercedes abandoned in a field. The vehicle had apparent bullet holes to its exterior, the affidavit said.
After the registered owner of the vehicle told the investigator that he sold the car to a family member, later identified as Moore, a search warrant for cell tower location data for both suspects’ phone numbers was obtained.
According the affidavit, the location data on the day of the shooting showed both individuals at their home addresses prior to the shooting. The phone of Moore then traveled to Weston’s home address and both phones began traveling in the direction of the cemetery. Following the shooting, both phones were shown moving away from the cemetery, eventually back to Watson’s residence, the affidavit said.
In the arrest affidavit for Weston on Monday, Moore told Killeen police Weston asked him for a ride to the cemetery to visit a grave and that he had no knowledge that Weston planned to shoot individuals. He admitted to officers that he abandoned the vehicle in hopes that he would not be connected to the investigation, the affidavit said.
Initially, Moore’s name was not mentioned on Monday since there were no charges against him at the time. Moore’s bond was set at 1,000,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Moore is currently in the Bell County Jail.
- Donald Lee Brown, 57, was arraigned Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bond at $30,000.
- Joshua Borja Perez, 46, was arraigned Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bond at $50,000.
