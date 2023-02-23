Protest 1

Protestors demand justice for Marvin Guy, a 56-year-old Black man from Killeen, during a march in Austin in September 2021.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

Bell County’s oldest unresolved capital murder case still is on track for a jury trial later this year, even though one of the defense attorneys tried to quit her role as Marvin Louis Guy’s counsel on Thursday.

Round Rock-based attorney Leslie Booker joined the defense team less than a year ago. On Jan. 24, she filed a “motion to withdraw as attorney of record.”

Marvin Guy MUG.jpg

Marvin Guy
KPD SWAT training

Detective Charles "Chuck" Dinwiddie, center, of the Killeen Police Department, center, gives instructions to his team as they breach a home in the 2700 block of Waterfall Drive in Killeen during a SWAT training exercise on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013. Dinwiddie was killed in a no-knock warrant arrest in 2014.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.