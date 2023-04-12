BELTON — In a story at the end of last year, the Herald asked a rhetorical question: Could 2023 be the year in which Bell County’s oldest capital murder case is resolved?
Prior to this week, with a trial date set for next month and at least 49 subpoenas issued, it appeared likely that a jury finally would decide whether Marvin Louis Guy would spend the rest of his life in a Texas prison or go free after nine years in the county jail.
By the end of a 30-minute hearing on Wednesday afternoon in the 27th Judicial District Court, three defense attorneys had explained why they were quitting and the judge had decided that with one defense attorney left, the trial would have to be delayed.
“I’m at the end of my patience,” said Judge John Gauntt, toward the end of the hearing. “You (the attorneys) need to get together to talk about a reset date.”
Throughout the hearing, 58-year-old Guy — who is in a wheelchair — could be seen shaking his head “no,” when consulting with his defense attorney, Leslie Booker. Booker, a partner in a Round Rock-based law firm, was hired in April of 2022.
Guy was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Dinwiddie’s widow and two other family members or friends were in the courtroom to support the victim.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know police officers were entering his residence.
Dozens of subpoenas already have been issued by state’s prosecutors for witnesses set to testify at the trial that was supposed to happen on May 8, and discussions were ongoing regarding the questionnaire that jurors fill out as part of the jury selection process.
“The state is ready: We’ve gotten everything lined up for May 8, which will be the ninth anniversary,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, while arguing against the defense motions that ultimately delayed the trial. “We knew six months ago (on Oct. 13, 2022) that this trial date was coming. Mr. Guy is no more likely to cooperate with the next attorney than these attorneys. The state is shocked by this.”
Two of the three defense attorneys spoke remotely during the hearing to explain why they were withdrawing as counsel after joining Guy’s defense team in 2021.
“We filed this motion to withdraw (on Wednesday, prior to the 4 p.m. hearing) because Mr. Guy does not want us to continue representing him,” said Phil Andonian, who also was speaking for Joseph Caleb as both men were in the frame of the camera. Andonian and Caleb are trial lawyers based in Washington, D.C. “We’ve agreed to withdraw out of an abundance of caution.”
A third attorney, Justin Moore, provided the court with more context for the seemingly sudden move. Moore is a partner in a Dallas-based law firm.
“There’s been a fundamental breakdown in communication and this has created an insurmountable hurdle,” he said.
After Gauntt approved the motions to withdraw, over the state’s objections, Booker was left as the only defense attorney on the case.
“I’m now placed in a difficult situation,” she told the judge. “I’m not prepared to go forward on this case on May 8. My role was limited to mitigation in the punishment phase when the state was seeking the death penalty. I’ve only been on this case for about a year ... and now I’m here as the last attorney.”
Gauntt seemed sympathetic to her plight.
“I don’t ever want to be guilty of building error into a case,” he said. “It’s virtually impossible for this lady to be ready to go to trial (on May 8).”
During a prior hearing in which she also tried to leave the legal team, Booker told the court that because the state is no longer seeking the death penalty, she did not feel her services were needed.
Gauntt denied her motion to withdraw at that February hearing.
Previous trial dates were rescheduled for a variety of reasons, including unresolved legal motions, a revolving door of defense attorneys and the death penalty itself.
Prior to the motions to withdraw filed this week by the most recent defense attorneys, in the past Guy dismissed three teams of defense attorneys. In 2021, the Grassroots Law Project — which has a national advocacy campaign for Guy — began paying his legal bills and a new team was hired.
Another reason for the delay in Guy’s case was the time needed for attorneys to prepare for a death penalty case, a hurdle that was removed in 2022.
