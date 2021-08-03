Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the at the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:48 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cloud Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of 8th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:57 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of 18th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Old Street.
Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dimple Street and Veterans Boulevard.
Marijuana possession was reported at 8:31 p.m. Monday in the 18000 block of 38th Street.
Marijuana possession was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Marijuana possession was reported at 10:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Adams Avenue.
Marijuana possession was reported at 11:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South West South Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 9:17 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Griffin Drive.
An attempted suicide was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 1600 of Walker Place Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A warrant arrest was made on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 4:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:12 p.m. Monday in collaboration with another agency in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 7:12 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department’s police blotter was not available Tuesday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:52 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Chestnut street.
Harassment was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:54 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
An arrest was made at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street on suspicion of burglarizing a building.
jbRED
