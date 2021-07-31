Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 12 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
A DUI report was made at 3:41 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Blackburn Drive.
Possession of drug paraphrenalia was reported at 10:19 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dimple Street and West Jane Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphrenalia was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East D Drive and North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Friday at a convenience store in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Hoover Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 10:47 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jack Dowling
