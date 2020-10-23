More than a year after an interaction with two Killeen police officers, an area man received a drug possession charge Friday.
On Sept. 8, 2019, Killeen police saw a man walking in the middle of the roadway when a sidewalk was available, near the intersection of College Street and Avenue B.
Police identified the man as Ralph Harry Sebexen III. During their interaction, police described Sebexen as being extremely nervous and sweating profusely, according to an arrest affidavit.
Sebexen refused consent to search, but police spotted a bulge in his pocket, which he said was a pen. Due to the size of the bulge, police did not believe it to be a pen and convinced Sebexen to show them what it was, the affidavit said.
Police said in the affidavit that it was a scale with a green leafy residue. They detained him for possession of drug paraphernalia.
While being searched, Sebexen admitted to possessing marijuana after police found a small bag in his backpack.
The Texas Department of Public Safety lab confirmed the contents of the bag to be marijuana and weighed 0.32 grams, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Sebexen Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He set the bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.