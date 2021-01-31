Area police reports for 1/30

Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Fort Hood St.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of E. Rancier Ave.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Theft/misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Blvd.
A burglary of a habitation/forced entry was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the 3300 of E. Rancier Ave.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. in the 11000 block of 8th St.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Leisha Dr.
Murder was reported at 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Murphy Dr.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 12:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Creek St.
A welfare concern, found property was reported at 1:08 a.m. in the 500 block of N. First St.
Assault of a pregnant person was reported at 3:21 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assist from another agency (Kempner Police Dept.) was reported in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Deadly conduct was reported at 11:34 a.m. in the 500 block of North Second St.
Theft of property ($750-2,500) was reported at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
An emergency medical detntion was reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 4000 block of Primrose Drive.
Found property was reported at 2:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 7th St.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North 2nd St.
Found property was reported at 3:23 p.m. in the 800 block of N. First St.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Truman Ave.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Bowden Ave.
Possession or alcohol by a minor was reported at 6:39 p.m. in the 400 block of South 7th St.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:58 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of Golf Course Road.
An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:58 p.m. in the 300 block of West Blancas Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:46 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Central Texas Expressway
A reckless driver was reported at 1:28 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Key Ave.
Fraud was reported at 2:56 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 1st St.
A reckless driver reported at 4:14 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. US Hwy. 281
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:39 p.m. on Hillcrest Dr.
Harassment was reported at 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:44 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Key Ave.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:58 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Dr.
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends.
Compiled by Steve Wilson
