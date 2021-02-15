Area police reports for Feb. 13

KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Creek Street.
An assist from another agency (Killeen Police Department) was reported at 6:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harrasment was reported at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:24 a.m. Satruday at the intersection of Lyons Street and Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and School Street.
Forced entry, welfare concern was reported at 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Skyline Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:18 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lyons Street and Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West Highway 190.
Three separate incidents of found property were reported at 11:02 a.m., 11:34 a.m., and 11:42 a.m. on Saturday, all in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:11 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for a warrant of burglary on a building was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
An arrest for a warrant of assault of a pregnant person was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Neff Drive and Courtney Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robertson Road.
Arrests were reported for warrants for theft (several degrees) and criminal trespass, as well as an assist from another agency was reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Patricia Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fushia Road.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street
A suspicious vehicle reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of S. US Hwy. 281
Compiled by Steve Wilson
