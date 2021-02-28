KILLEEN
A theft/misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Wolf S.
Copperas Cove
An online solicitation of a minor - possession/promotion of lewd visual material depecting a child was reported at 12:55 a.m. Satruday in the 300 block of east Avenue E.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
Two reports of assault by contact-family violence were reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Possession of marijuana, under two ounces, was reported at 6:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft, between $750 and $2,500, was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:51 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Forgery of a financial incident/theft between $750 and $2,500 was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Found property was reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Craddock Street.
An entrance on property owned by another was reported at 1:52 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An accident was reported at 2:41 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Second St. and Robertson Ave.
Theft of under 100 was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact-family violence/theft was reported at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Highway Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 East Business Highway.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. Ridge St.
A criminal trespass was reported at 10:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of E. 4th St.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. Key Ave.
A criminal trespass was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum St.
A criminal trespass was reported at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of E. Ave. F
A suspicious person was reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of N. Ridge St.
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release reports on weekends.
