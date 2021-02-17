Area police reports for Killeen, Cove

KILLEEN
A burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at midnight in the 200 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Southside Drive
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of I ave.
A burglary of a habitation/no forced entry was reported at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A duty on striking fixture, highway landscape was reported at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Turner Street and Clements Avenue.
An obstructed highway passageway was reported at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mueller Street and Risen Star Lane.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S. 31st Street and Veterans Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury and one with family violence were both reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of E. Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jackie Lane.
A welfare concern/forced entry was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday on Locust Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N. Third and Hill Streets.
A disorderly conduct-display of a firearm was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of N. 11th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. 11th Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of E. Avenue E.
LAMPASAS
An assault by threat was reportedat 2:27 p.m. in the 700 block of S Key Ave.
Loud music was reported at 3:50 p.m. in the 800 block of McLean St.
A domestic disturbance reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nix Road
A disturbance reported at 10:24 p.m. in the 600 block of S Western St.
Other areas
Police reports were not available from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
