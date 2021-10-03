Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An arrest was carriedout at 2:22 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 4th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Willowbend Drive.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and S. W.S. Young Drive.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 6:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and S. W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:06 a.m. Saturday on East U.S. Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:04 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
A theft was reported at 1:05 p.m Saturday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Coffee Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue H.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East FM 580.
