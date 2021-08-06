Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A terroristic threat was reported at 12 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A warrant arrest was executed at 4:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal tresspass was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention was made at 1:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 3rd Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
Sale of tabacco products to a minor was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sale of tabacco products to a minor was reported at 6:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Sale of tabacco products to a minor was reported at 7:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
Sale of tabacco products to a minor was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Jan circle.
Lampasas
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
Reckless Driver reported at 7:12 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Suspicious Vehicle reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Domestic Disturbance reported at 6:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 8th Street.
Reckless Driver reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
