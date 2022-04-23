Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Anderson Avenue and North Gray Street.
Criminal trespassing reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Anderson Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Lain Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Trimmier Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sutton Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Ruiz Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Public intoxication reported at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
Criminal trespassing reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Toliver Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief reported at 8:52 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Burglary of habitation reported at 9:38 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Harassment reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
